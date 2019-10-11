Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,818,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,818,000 after purchasing an additional 163,492 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,519,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,133,000 after buying an additional 61,087 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,021,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,105,000 after buying an additional 90,878 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 984,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,701,000 after buying an additional 46,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 592,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,253,000 after buying an additional 22,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.81. 5,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,147. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $93.42 and a 52-week high of $122.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.01.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3723 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

