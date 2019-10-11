Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.00. 1,523,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,123. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $121.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.96.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

