ValuEngine Upgrades Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) to Hold

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STBI traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782. Sturgis Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.24.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Sturgis Bank & Trust, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

