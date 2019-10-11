ValuEngine Lowers Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MLCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $25.60 to $26.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, CLSA set a $26.00 price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $26.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,965,000 after buying an additional 40,510 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 148.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 462,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 276,352 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $2,711,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,308,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,557,000 after buying an additional 177,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

