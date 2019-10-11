ValuEngine Lowers Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Knight Equity initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a positive rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.76. 20,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.98. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $23.27 and a 12-month high of $39.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 8.19%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

In related news, COO Kevin Quast sold 4,703 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $156,892.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $387,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 1,582 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $58,091.04. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,940,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,181 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,097.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after buying an additional 1,411,082 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $18,266,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,534,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,076,000 after buying an additional 467,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,290,000 after buying an additional 319,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

