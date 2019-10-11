ValuEngine Lowers Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Buy

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.
ALNY stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.97. The stock had a trading volume of 284,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,731. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $96.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.40.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 29,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,537,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,340,000 after purchasing an additional 109,126 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,236,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.
