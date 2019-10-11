ValuEngine Lowers Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Buy

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

ALNY stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.97. The stock had a trading volume of 284,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,731. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $96.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.40.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 848.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 29,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,537,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,340,000 after purchasing an additional 109,126 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,236,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

