Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR) traded down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25, 4,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 76% from the average session volume of 2,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95.

About Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR)

Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

