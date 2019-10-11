Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $60.36

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.36 and traded as low as $63.70. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $64.13, with a volume of 8,431,938 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average is $60.36.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 88,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,944,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

