US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Concrete Inc. operates as a provider of ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products; and precast concrete. The Company’s ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products segment produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel), concrete masonry and building materials. Its precast concrete products segment produces and sells precast concrete products. Markets served by the Company include west Texas, northern California, New Jersey, New York, Washington, D.C., Oklahoma and the mid-Atlantic region. U.S. Concrete Inc. is based in Houston, Texas, USA. “

Get US Concrete alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of US Concrete in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of US Concrete in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Shares of US Concrete stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.67. 9,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,801. The stock has a market cap of $837.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.65. US Concrete has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $56.22.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.18 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that US Concrete will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 1,268 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $60,470.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,926.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew Emmert sold 1,699 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $80,787.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,460 shares in the company, valued at $116,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,717 shares of company stock worth $176,196. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in US Concrete by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 267,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of US Concrete by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 37,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Red Cedar Management LP lifted its position in shares of US Concrete by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Concrete in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of US Concrete in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Concrete (USCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.