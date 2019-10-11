Upfiring Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,267.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, Upfiring has traded up 9% against the dollar. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $671,394.00 and approximately $3,267.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upfiring token can now be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC, COSS, Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00201247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.01020927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00032942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00088318 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Upfiring Token Profile

Upfiring’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, IDEX, COSS, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

