Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Receives $24.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Univar alerts:

Shares of Univar stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.88. 782,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,912. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21. Univar has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 0.04%. Univar’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Univar will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Stavropoulos purchased 5,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,881.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Jukes purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,558.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,196 shares of company stock worth $361,075 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Univar during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Univar in the first quarter valued at $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Univar in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Univar by 104.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Univar in the second quarter valued at $68,000.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.