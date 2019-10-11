United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) Given New $155.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.81.

UTX stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,964. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.21. United Technologies has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $144.40. The stock has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $112,259.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,015 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

