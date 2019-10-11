United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the August 30th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancorp stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 4.14% of United Bancorp worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded United Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ UBCP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.38. 2,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27. United Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $65.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 18.29%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.