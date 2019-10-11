UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UTG. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays started coverage on UNITE Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72).

UNITE Group stock opened at GBX 1,099 ($14.36) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,061.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 992.60. UNITE Group has a 12 month low of GBX 793 ($10.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,100 ($14.37). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.25 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. UNITE Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

In related news, insider Richard Akers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.62) per share, for a total transaction of £20,840 ($27,231.15).

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

