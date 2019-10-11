UBS Group Begins Coverage on RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

RPM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on RPM International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Vertical Group raised RPM International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of RPM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.14. 24,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,004. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $51.95 and a fifty-two week high of $70.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.79 and its 200 day moving average is $62.70.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.43%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.66%.

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $73,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,299.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $419,515.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,123.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 660,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,369,000 after buying an additional 272,803 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in RPM International by 13.9% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,470,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,839,000 after purchasing an additional 179,678 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in RPM International by 68.0% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 271,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 109,865 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $6,387,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in RPM International by 52.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 88,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

