UBS Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €23.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Independent Research set a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €20.81 ($24.20).

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($22.91). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.70.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

