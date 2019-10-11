Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TUFN shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,079,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,764,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $20,773,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $12,711,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $9,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUFN traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 855,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,118. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $31.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 million. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

