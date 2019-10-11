TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

TTMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.75 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.06. 21,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,517. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $633.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.68 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tai Keung Chung sold 29,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $315,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,320.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,939 shares of company stock valued at $784,007. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skyline Asset Management LP bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,479,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 43,410 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,502,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,725,000 after purchasing an additional 722,397 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 618,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

