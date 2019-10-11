Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,880. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.69.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $157.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Breck W. Tyler sold 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $653,712.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,656 shares in the company, valued at $797,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trustmark by 2.3% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 23,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Trustmark by 11.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trustmark by 41.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

