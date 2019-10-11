TrumpCoin Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last Week (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $119,019.00 and approximately $257.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00021507 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010114 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.28 or 0.02184916 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000670 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002519 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

