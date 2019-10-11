Truewealth LLC Sells 179 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Truewealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,818,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,850,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,986,000 after acquiring an additional 978,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,682,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,134 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,640,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,353 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,727,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,492,000 after acquiring an additional 937,403 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $63.70. 5,692,721 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.63.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2869 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

