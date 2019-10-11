Truewealth LLC Has $59.97 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Truewealth LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,101,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,807 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 25.9% of Truewealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $59,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 47,747.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 94,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 711,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $747,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,603.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $488,058.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,737,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,108,806. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.18. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $230.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.26.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.