Truewealth LLC Buys 728 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Truewealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Truewealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485,046 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,925.1% during the second quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 2,172,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,238 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,495,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,835,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,106,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,752,000 after acquiring an additional 922,533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $84.40. 3,669,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,356. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.68. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $77.46 and a 52-week high of $85.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

