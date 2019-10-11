Truewealth LLC Acquires 147 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 132,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $150.59. The company had a trading volume of 520,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,202. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $123.80 and a 12-month high of $160.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.46.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.4507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

