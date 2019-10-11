TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on TrueCar from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen set a $5.00 price target on TrueCar and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded TrueCar from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised TrueCar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Shares of TRUE stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 42,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,516. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. TrueCar has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $329.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.35.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $88.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 11.45% and a negative net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TrueCar by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,882,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after buying an additional 2,323,218 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TrueCar by 52.7% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 25,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar in the second quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in TrueCar by 124.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 47,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in TrueCar by 46.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,405,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 759,244 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

