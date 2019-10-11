Tripio Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, HADAX and OKEx. Tripio has a total market cap of $8.57 million and $2.39 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tripio has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00201987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.81 or 0.01015208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00033189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00087899 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

