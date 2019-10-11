Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Zacks reports.

Shares of TMQ stock remained flat at $$1.54 during trading hours on Friday. 67,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,254. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $3.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

