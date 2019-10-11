Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tricida in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tricida and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tricida in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tricida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $31.65. 4,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,584. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tricida has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.12. As a group, analysts forecast that Tricida will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Alpern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $31,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claire Lockey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $337,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,755 shares of company stock worth $2,425,608. 66.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Tricida by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Tricida by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tricida by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tricida by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

