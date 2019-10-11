Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Sold by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Tri-Continental makes up approximately 0.9% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Tri-Continental by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

TY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.71. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,570. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

