Trex (NYSE:TREX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $99.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

Shares of Trex stock traded up $2.52 on Friday, hitting $91.07. The company had a trading volume of 18,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,120. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.97. Trex has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $93.34.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $206.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $244,149.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 9,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $788,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,191. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,927 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Trex by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

