Traceability Chain (TAC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.02 Million

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Traceability Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $10,647.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including LBank, FCoin and BCEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00070349 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00398580 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 71.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000295 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012074 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001510 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008486 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

Traceability Chain is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 667,485,696 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn . The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, FCoin and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.