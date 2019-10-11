Townsend & Associates Inc Sells 5,053 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Townsend & Associates Inc cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,669 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 18.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,457,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 19.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $774,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,231 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 977.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $664,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,810,825 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $487,122,000 after acquiring an additional 462,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 87.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $407,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,761,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,451,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.76 and a 200 day moving average of $85.10. The stock has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $54.71 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $2,299,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,730,357. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cowen set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

