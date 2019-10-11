Townsend & Associates Inc Has $1.54 Million Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises 1.5% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Allstate by 100.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 27,650 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $2,994,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 26,446 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total transaction of $2,738,747.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,860,628.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,472,581 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALL traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.14. 1,245,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $109.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.98.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

