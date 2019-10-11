Townsend & Associates Inc Buys 3,156 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,639 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for 2.1% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.2% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $128.00) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

NYSE CM traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $81.78. 374,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,539. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day moving average of $79.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $90.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.81. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.091 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

