TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.58

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $98.58 and last traded at $98.07, with a volume of 1809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLD. Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.15. TopBuild had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $660.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David Cushen sold 8,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $730,231.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 25,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $2,291,067.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,698 shares in the company, valued at $14,559,287.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,541 shares of company stock worth $3,889,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 70.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 253.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 38.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 830.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

