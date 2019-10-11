TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Receives $76.00 Average PT from Brokerages

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLD. Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on TopBuild to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

NYSE BLD traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,603. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.30. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $41.27 and a twelve month high of $97.99.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $660.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.66 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.67%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 25,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $2,291,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,559,287.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Cushen sold 8,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $730,231.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,352. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,496,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $454,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,445 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 67.6% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 909,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,263,000 after purchasing an additional 366,828 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 45.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,598,000 after purchasing an additional 182,591 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

