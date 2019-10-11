TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TJX Companies’ shares have gained year to date. We expect the company to deliver above-average performance in the near term on the back of its robust comps trend. Markedly, continuous rise in consumer traffic and strong merchandising policies are fueling comps. These along with TJX Companies’ off-price model, strategic store locations and impressive brands have been driving store and online performance. This was visible in the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein customer traffic rose for the 20th straight time. Apart from these, we commend TJX Companies’ shareholder-friendly moves. However, the company has been witnessing high supply-chain costs, which have been weighing on the gross margin. Margins also remain susceptible to any rise in wage costs. Additionally, volatile currency movements are a threat.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.39.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 203,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average is $53.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1,753.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,448,008 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,971,000 after buying an additional 6,100,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after buying an additional 5,274,627 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,531,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,848,403,000 after buying an additional 2,052,931 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3,058.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,201 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $104,713,000 after buying an additional 1,917,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in TJX Companies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,691,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $512,503,000 after buying an additional 1,701,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

