Timken (NYSE:TKR) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Timken from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Timken has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,854. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58. Timken has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Timken will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Timken news, Director John M. Timken, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 397,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,129,801.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 26,238 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 213,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after buying an additional 33,974 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Timken by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after buying an additional 67,135 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 317.7% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 38,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 29,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

