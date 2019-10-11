Tiaa Fsb Purchases 353 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $53.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.16% and a net margin of 32.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.42 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.65.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

