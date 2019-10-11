THID POIN/NPV VTG (LON:TPOU) Shares Up 0.2%

THID POIN/NPV VTG (LON:TPOU)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.35 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.18 ($0.21), 30,200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 68,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.15 ($0.21).

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.35.

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-end investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with consistent long term capital appreciation utilizing the investment skills of Third Point LLC through investment of all of its capital (net of short term working capital requirements) in Class E shares of Third Point Offshore Fund, Ltd (the Master Fund).

