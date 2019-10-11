Thescore (CVE:SCR) Trading 5.4% Higher

Thescore Inc (CVE:SCR)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59, 24,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 316,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Separately, Cormark set a C$0.75 price objective on Thescore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

The company has a market cap of $215.87 million and a PE ratio of -24.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46.

Thescore (CVE:SCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$8.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thescore Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thescore Company Profile (CVE:SCR)

theScore, Inc creates mobile-first sports experiences in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports mobile application, which allows to combine and push notifications on mobile-first breaking news, live scores, and stats.

