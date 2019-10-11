TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.69. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 212.57% and a negative net margin of 913.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Angus C. Russell purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Angus C. Russell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 170,549 shares of company stock worth $493,167 over the last three months. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,178,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,527,000 after buying an additional 89,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,991,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,577,000 after buying an additional 576,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,562,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,862,000 after buying an additional 788,467 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 41.8% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,331,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after buying an additional 981,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 15.2% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 3,212,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 423,770 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

