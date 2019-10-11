THEKEY (TKY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,543.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, LBank, Kucoin and Bit-Z. In the last week, THEKEY has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $6.74 million and $1,543.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000343 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,215,024,114 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, LBank, Bit-Z, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Coinrail and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

