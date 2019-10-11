The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,563,950.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $488,058.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.26.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.78. 275,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,108,806. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $230.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

