TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TGTX. BidaskClub downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

NASDAQ TGTX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. 688,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,945. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 496.99% and a negative net margin of 99,488.13%. On average, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 45.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,119.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12,400.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

