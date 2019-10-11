Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.24. 532,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,316. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66. Tesco has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

