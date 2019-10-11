Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.38

Terra Tech Corp (OTCMKTS:TRTC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.32. Terra Tech shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 410,714 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter. Terra Tech had a negative net margin of 103.44% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%.

Terra Tech Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company. The company operates in three segments: Herbs and Produce Products; Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production; and Real Estate and Construction. The Herbs and Produce Products segment offers hydroponic herbs and leafy greens products.

