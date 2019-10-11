Telia (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.36

Telia Company AB (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and traded as high as $4.45. Telia shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 1,800 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Telia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

