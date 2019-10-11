Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 44.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.50 to C$31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.04.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up C$1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$22.13. 1,384,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.21. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$19.64 and a 12-month high of C$34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

