Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 44.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.50 to C$31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.04.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up C$1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$22.13. 1,384,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.21. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$19.64 and a 12-month high of C$34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.