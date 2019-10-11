Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Set at $39.00 by B. Riley

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) has been assigned a $39.00 target price by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 132.70% from the company’s previous close.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.76. 5,855,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,889. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 18.3% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 6.4% during the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,242,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after buying an additional 75,175 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 5.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 257,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 5.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 26,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 42.6% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

